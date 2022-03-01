7 takeaways from Bills GM Brandon Beane at the combine

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane held his annual press conference from the scouting combine. The 2022 edition of the event is getting underway this week and Beane met with reporters on Tuesday.

With that, here are seven takeaways from Beane’s presser at the 2022 NFL scouting combine:

Dorsey thoughts

This is a 2019 photo of Ken Dorsey of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. . (AP Photo)

Both Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane talked about Ken Dorsey. For the coach, quarterback Josh Allen was mentioned a lot regarding the newley-promoted offensive coordinaotr.

In terms of Beane’s thoughts, he did mention Allen…however, simply keeping the gang together was mentioned a little more.

“Sean and I have had that comradery for a long time,” Beane said. “In the end, just being able to keep so many things the same for Josh.”

“The more we can keep the same for Josh, the easier it will be to assimilate. Ken is going to his own nuances, everybody does with how they do things, but a lot will be the same. we just felt the end, that’s what we thought was important,” he added.

Fresh blood

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Like McDermott, Beane doesn’t really have any personal connection to Buffalo’s new QB coach in Joe Brady. One thought from Beane on Brady that stood out was the idea of bringing in some new ideas being a good thing.

“It’s always good to have familiarity, but it’s always good to have challenge and bring in new ideas as well. That was the thought with Joe,” Beane said.

QB2

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky Jg 100321 Bills 25

Beane thinks backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is good as gone already.

“I feel sure he’s going to get, a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year,” Beane said.

More noteworthy, Beane mentioned that he will explore all possibilities of adding a good No. 2 behind Josh Allen under center–the NFL draft even trades included. However, adding a vet, probably via free agency, is what seemed to be most appealing to Beane.

“I want Peyton Manning or somebody like that if you got him,” Beane said. “In all seriousness, yeah, that’s an important position. We know the quarterback position is the ultimate in all of sports. It will be our job to find a suitable replacement.”

“We’ll look high and low. We’ll look in free agency in free agency, we can trade, we can draft, we can do all of the above but we definitely have to find that piece because we know how Josh plays,” Beane added. “As much as I always want Josh to get down, Josh sometimes sees the paly all the way through and it’s a 17-game season.”

CB is high on their list

Buffalo Bills’ Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cornerback = important to Beane this offseason.

For a variety of reasons.

“We definitely have to look at that. Levi (Wallace) is a free agent, Tre (White) is coming off the ACL–he is on schedule, he’s on schedule, done a great job, there every day [rehabbing],” Beane said. “We’ll definitely monitor Levi’s situation. We’ll look for depth–free agency–if we lose him, but we’re always looking for it anyway. We’re always looking for competition.”

Still, Wallace remains a very interesting case. Beane was not specifically asked if he wants Wallace back.

Last offseason, Wallace tested the market and ultimately returned to the Bills via a one-year deal. Considering that, there were no real firm feelings from the GM so we’ll have to keep wondering.

D-line is on the draft board

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re going to be mad at the Bills if they draft another defensive lineman early in 2022… prep yourself now. Beane went on and on about how important that area while at the combine.

That, of course, does not mean it will happen–but it does mean it could.

“You’ve got to be good up front, both sides of the ball. You’ve got to have a quarterback, the next thing you’ve got to do is you’ve got to get the other team’s quarterback down. It’s a position, every year, whether it’s free agency, the draft, trades–you’ve got to look and be as strong as you can,” Beane said.

“We do have some guys that are unrestricted, we’ll see if we can get some of them back, but either way, we’ll definitely look there,” Beane added.

Pending free agents for Buffalo along the D-line include Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Harrison Phillips.

The major highlight

Bills quarterback Josh Allen Ag3i5955

McDermott’s press conference was before Beane’s on Tuesday. He made note that the Bills are working on a proposal regarding the change of overtime rules.

Beane explained that, and it’s very intriguing. It’s not one possession-per-team based. It’s closer to something with time on the scoreboard.

Here’s Beane’s explanation, and his outlook on the whole topic, in its entirety:

“I do think there will be some changes. I think there’s–I don’t know how many proposals. A GM and I laughed at the Senior Bowl that there will be 32 different proposals. “Ours is going to be–without getting into detail–more instead of, one possession and then you get the other possession, is, a time. Similar to basketball, you play five minutes. Baseball, you play, both teams get the top half, the bottom half. And I’m taking postseason only, to play it out so then both teams will definitely have a chance and maybe even more than one possession. “In postseason, you’ve worked that long, you’ve played a 17-game regular season, you’ve been working since April or May… everything on the line. A coin toss or here or there, I think just, let’s play it out. A certain amount of time, that’s just our opinion.”

The GM added that he thinks ties in regular season “not that big of a deal.”

Tre update

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) . (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

There is again little update on the status of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. He is still rehabbing his torn ACL. Beane explained why there is no update, at least.

“We’re not targeting anything,” Beane said. “Tre’Davious is going to want to participate in June. We’ll have to hold him back from himself. We’re not going to put a time stamp on it. It’s really hard to do that. I don’t want to put the pressure on him.”

There was one nice thing to hear, at least. Does Beane think there will be long-term problem for White after he returns?

“Not no really,” he said.