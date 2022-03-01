ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

7 takeaways from Bills GM Brandon Beane at the combine

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWKEK_0eSouhGC00

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane held his annual press conference from the scouting combine. The 2022 edition of the event is getting underway this week and Beane met with reporters on Tuesday.

With that, here are seven takeaways from Beane’s presser at the 2022 NFL scouting combine:

Dorsey thoughts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102z2f_0eSouhGC00
This is a 2019 photo of Ken Dorsey of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. . (AP Photo)

Both Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane talked about Ken Dorsey. For the coach, quarterback Josh Allen was mentioned a lot regarding the newley-promoted offensive coordinaotr.

In terms of Beane’s thoughts, he did mention Allen…however, simply keeping the gang together was mentioned a little more.

“Sean and I have had that comradery for a long time,” Beane said. “In the end, just being able to keep so many things the same for Josh.”

“The more we can keep the same for Josh, the easier it will be to assimilate. Ken is going to his own nuances, everybody does with how they do things, but a lot will be the same. we just felt the end, that’s what we thought was important,” he added.

Fresh blood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqIqQ_0eSouhGC00
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Like McDermott, Beane doesn’t really have any personal connection to Buffalo’s new QB coach in Joe Brady. One thought from Beane on Brady that stood out was the idea of bringing in some new ideas being a good thing.

“It’s always good to have familiarity, but it’s always good to have challenge and bring in new ideas as well. That was the thought with Joe,” Beane said.

QB2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLcNu_0eSouhGC00
Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky Jg 100321 Bills 25

Beane thinks backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is good as gone already.

“I feel sure he’s going to get, a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year,” Beane said.

More noteworthy, Beane mentioned that he will explore all possibilities of adding a good No. 2 behind Josh Allen under center–the NFL draft even trades included. However, adding a vet, probably via free agency, is what seemed to be most appealing to Beane.

“I want Peyton Manning or somebody like that if you got him,” Beane said. “In all seriousness, yeah, that’s an important position. We know the quarterback position is the ultimate in all of sports. It will be our job to find a suitable replacement.”

“We’ll look high and low. We’ll look in free agency in free agency, we can trade, we can draft, we can do all of the above but we definitely have to find that piece because we know how Josh plays,” Beane added. “As much as I always want Josh to get down, Josh sometimes sees the paly all the way through and it’s a 17-game season.”

CB is high on their list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260YsY_0eSouhGC00
Buffalo Bills’ Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cornerback = important to Beane this offseason.

For a variety of reasons.

“We definitely have to look at that. Levi (Wallace) is a free agent, Tre (White) is coming off the ACL–he is on schedule, he’s on schedule, done a great job, there every day [rehabbing],” Beane said. “We’ll definitely monitor Levi’s situation. We’ll look for depth–free agency–if we lose him, but we’re always looking for it anyway. We’re always looking for competition.”

Still, Wallace remains a very interesting case. Beane was not specifically asked if he wants Wallace back.

Last offseason, Wallace tested the market and ultimately returned to the Bills via a one-year deal. Considering that, there were no real firm feelings from the GM so we’ll have to keep wondering.

D-line is on the draft board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zWOI_0eSouhGC00
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re going to be mad at the Bills if they draft another defensive lineman early in 2022… prep yourself now. Beane went on and on about how important that area while at the combine.

That, of course, does not mean it will happen–but it does mean it could.

“You’ve got to be good up front, both sides of the ball. You’ve got to have a quarterback, the next thing you’ve got to do is you’ve got to get the other team’s quarterback down. It’s a position, every year, whether it’s free agency, the draft, trades–you’ve got to look and be as strong as you can,” Beane said.

“We do have some guys that are unrestricted, we’ll see if we can get some of them back, but either way, we’ll definitely look there,” Beane added.

Pending free agents for Buffalo along the D-line include Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Harrison Phillips.

The major highlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2hDP_0eSouhGC00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen  Ag3i5955

McDermott’s press conference was before Beane’s on Tuesday. He made note that the Bills are working on a proposal regarding the change of overtime rules.

Beane explained that, and it’s very intriguing. It’s not one possession-per-team based. It’s closer to something with time on the scoreboard.

Here’s Beane’s explanation, and his outlook on the whole topic, in its entirety:

“I do think there will be some changes. I think there’s–I don’t know how many proposals. A GM and I laughed at the Senior Bowl that there will be 32 different proposals.

“Ours is going to be–without getting into detail–more instead of, one possession and then you get the other possession, is, a time. Similar to basketball, you play five minutes. Baseball, you play, both teams get the top half, the bottom half. And I’m taking postseason only, to play it out so then both teams will definitely have a chance and maybe even more than one possession.

“In postseason, you’ve worked that long, you’ve played a 17-game regular season, you’ve been working since April or May… everything on the line. A coin toss or here or there, I think just, let’s play it out. A certain amount of time, that’s just our opinion.”

The GM added that he thinks ties in regular season “not that big of a deal.”

Tre update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD8oi_0eSouhGC00
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) . (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

There is again little update on the status of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. He is still rehabbing his torn ACL. Beane explained why there is no update, at least.

“We’re not targeting anything,” Beane said. “Tre’Davious is going to want to participate in June. We’ll have to hold him back from himself. We’re not going to put a time stamp on it. It’s really hard to do that. I don’t want to put the pressure on him.”

There was one nice thing to hear, at least. Does Beane think there will be long-term problem for White after he returns?

“Not no really,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The reason Cowboys GM Jerry Jones is absent from NFL Combine

Representatives from the Dallas Cowboys and the other 29 NFL teams took part in the 2022 NFL Combine. Coaches and front office staff from across the league came to Indianapolis for the week-long event ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, longtime Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones didn’t make the trip.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Gm#American Football#Bills Gm
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Calvin Ridley quickly responded on Twitter to his NFL suspension for gambling

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be without star wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least another season, and Ridley is already offering his own explanation. The NFL announced on Monday that it would be suspending Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season after the league determined that Ridley gambled on NFL games while he was away from the Falcons. Ridley stepped away from football in October to focus on his mental health and did not rejoin the Falcons that season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly franchise tagged by the Kansas City Chiefs

Orlando Brown Jr. isn’t going anywhere. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly franchise tagged the left tackle. Now, Kansas City and Brown have until July 15 to agree to a longterm contract or he will play the 2022 season on his franchise tender. K.C. brought in Brown to be its mainstay at left tackle after releasing Eric Fisher before last season. It’s worked out for both parties. Brown wanted an opportunity to be a left tackle and the Chiefs needed an answer at that position.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 reasons Vikings would draft a QB with first-round pick

A common assumption is that the Minnesota Vikings are going to do what they’ve always done and take a defensive back with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. To be fair, the team clearly needs help on the backend of their defense, and there are multiple players at the cornerback position that would instantly make them better. But it would be a mistake to think they won’t be in the market for a quarterback with their premium draft pick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the NFL's new $208.2 million salary cap impacts the Bears in 2022

Free agency is just around the corner, and the NFL has officially set the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million, according to numerous insiders around the league. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Last May, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season. The new salary cap is a $25.7 million increase from last season’s cap of $182.5 million.
NFL
FOX Sports

The first Aaron Rodgers domino is about to fall

Deadlines, as any sportswriter will tell you, can either be a boon or a curse. But just know this: If they didn’t exist, nothing much would ever get done (or written). One of the NFL’s most awaited deadlines arrives on Tuesday, and while much uncertainty remains surrounding the Aaron Rodgers saga, what goes down over the next day or so should help bring things to a head.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy