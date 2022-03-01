ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Denzel Washington says he was unfamiliar with Macbeth before film role

By rolling
rolling out
rolling out
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wlm58_0eSoubxq00
Denzel Washington (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Denzel Washington has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the titular character in Joel Coen’s movie The Tragedy of Macbeth and believes that his lack of knowledge about Shakespeare’s play was a “blessing in disguise.”

Washington told the BBC, “[I’d] never read Macbeth and never seen Macbeth, which was I think a blessing in disguise.”

“I picked up one of the films, looked at about two minutes of it and turned it off. Didn’t want to be affected by what I saw.”

Washington plays the lead opposite Frances McDormand in the movie and thinks it was a “brilliant idea” from Coen to cast older actors in the main roles.

“This is it, this is our last chance. In the 1600s (when the play was first published), life expectancy might have been 40 or 50. So 60 is like the old 40.”

Washington also explained that the cast and crew had to “dig deep” to master Shakespearean English for the sake of the project.

“There’s no ad-libbing with Shakespeare. You can’t just [shout], ‘King Kong ain’t got [nothing] on me!’ I just threw that in (during Training Day).

“You have to meet William Shakespeare, you have to come up to his level, all of us did — Joel, Fran, me, everyone. He’s the standard, so I think when you approach it like that with proper humility and determination and hard work, then it is fulfilling.”

Washington began his acting career in theatre and urges budding actors to follow in his footsteps.

“You learn how to act on stage, not in movies. That’s what I tell young actors now, get on the stage. Movies are a director’s medium, theatre is an actor’s medium. Once the curtain goes up, it belongs to actors.”

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K. This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Man who worked on Young Dolph memorial shot and killed

The man who took it upon himself to perform upkeep on the memorial for slain Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed. Jeremiah Taylor, who took the initiative to visit and tidy up the memorial multiple times every week, was reportedly gunned down on Getwell Road. The Memphis Police Department is now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah tells fans about self-harm

Deyjah Harris, the daughter of legendary rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris, got candid with her fans on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, about her journey and recovery from self-harm. On Self-Injury/Self-Harm Awareness Day, the 20-year-old Harris told her 1.7 million followers that despite growing up in extravagance and fame, she...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Why Oscar Nominee Denzel Washington Tackled Macbeth: Shakespeare Is ‘Only Challenge Left’

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington never went to Juilliard. His first exposure to William Shakespeare came a thousand feet down the street, at Fordham University at Lincoln Center, when he played Othello at 21. “They wouldn’t let me in,” he joked on a recent Zoom call. “I didn’t know anything about theater acting, any of that, until I was introduced in the fall of 1975. I did a musical and found that I couldn’t sing. But I enjoyed being on the stage. The artistic director saw something in me.” After his fall semester musical debut, the spring semester...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Frances Mcdormand
thedigitalfix.com

Denzel Washington and Quentin Tarantino feuded for years

Hollywood feuds can be the stuff of legend and it might surprise you to learn that Denzel Washington reportedly had a beef with Quentin Tarantino for several years, between 1995 and 2002. At the time, Tarantino wrote stories and scripts for movies that he didn’t direct, including Natural Born Killers and From Dusk Till Dawn. As well as this, he was also an uncredited “script doctor” who was brought in to jazz up the dialogue in action thrillers The Rock and Crimson Tide.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ladd Jr., ‘Star Wars’ Savior and Oscar Winner for ‘Braveheart,’ Dies at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the revered Hollywood producer and studio executive who saved Star Wars when Fox wanted to shut down production and gained vindication when he received an Oscar for Braveheart after being dumped by MGM, has died. He was 84. Ladd, who headed production at Fox, Pathe Entertainment and MGM (in two stints) and ran his own outfit, The Ladd Co., with great success, died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones said.More from The Hollywood ReporterFarrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54Paul Casella Jr., Groundbreaking Transportation Coordinator in Hollywood, Dies at 86Veronica Carlson, Actress in Hammer Horror...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

68-year-old man sentenced to decades in prison for dismembering his daughter

A 68-year old man was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Feb. 28, 2022, for killing and dismembering his daughter, leaving her body in trash bags. In May 2019, authorities responded to a call about a suspicious package near a Baltimore City dumpster. They discovered a shopping cart filled with a large garbage bag that was covered in blood. Inside the bag were the remains of an adult female, who was later identified by family members as Dominique Foster.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
rolling out

Florida woman charged with murder, allegedly stabbed her husband over 140 times

Joan Burke has been charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her disabled husband more than 140 times. Burke was held without bond on Feb. 21. On Feb. 11, Ricardo Green called authorities after he came home from work and saw his stepfather, Melvin Weller, on the floor in a pool of blood. Weller had a skull fracture caused y a meat cleaver to the right rear area of his head.
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

How bad has Wendy Williams’ situation really become?

Friends of former talk show queen Wendy Williams are reportedly very concerned about her state of mind after she was unceremoniously dismissed from the daytime slot she dominated for 13 seasons. Williams never appeared for this last season as she continues to deal with a myriad of mental and physical...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Yung Bleu shades Tank; Tank responds

On Feb. 23, a fan of Yung Bleu tweeted “Yung bleu might b the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only.”. Bleu retweeted the post, which indicated he agreed with the sentiment. Bleu’s fame has risen over the past few years, but to say he’s the king may be taking things too far.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Broadway: James Earl Jones Becomes Only Living Performer to Have Theater Named For Him

The great actor James Earl Jones is getting an amazing honor. The Shubert Organization is renaming the Cort Theater on West 48th St. the James Earl Jones Theater. The Tony winning actor will be the only living performer with his name on a Broadway house. He will also be the second Black person to have one, after late playwright August Wilson’s theater on West 52nd St.
MOVIES
Variety

Tyler Perry Explains How Ireland’s Mrs. Brown Ended Up in Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry’s previous Madea movies have raked in more than $600 million at the box office. But a theatrical debut for “A Madea Homecoming,” which launches Feb. 25 on Netflix, was never part of his conversation with the company. “I didn’t even think about it. They’re a streaming service, and I understand the importance of making content in support of that,” Perry tells Variety, noting that he released “Madea’s Farewell Play,” a filmed version of the stage show, on BET Plus when launching the streamer with ViacomCBS in 2019. Despite skipping the megaplex this time,...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Damson Idris On Snowfall's 'Whirlwind' Fifth Season And Why He Doesn't Mind Denzel Washington Calling Him 'Dancin'

"What he says goes," says the actor on his idol's viral interviews about him. Tonight, the FX drama Snowfall returns for a fifth season and leading man Damson Idris assures us we’re in for a “whirlwind” of a time. Picking up 15 months after where season 4 left off, audiences will watch Idris’s character, Franklin Saint, navigate a number of new realities.
MOVIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tyler Perry Q&A: Madea returns and a Tyler Perry Studios tour is forthcoming

Tyler Perry made a big splash in 2018, announcing he was retiring his signature character Madea after 20 years and 11 movies, which grossed more than $500 million worldwide. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” said Perry, 49 at the time. Madea, inspired by his mom and an aunt, had served her purpose and he wanted to focus on his many other projects.
ATLANTA, GA
Collider

'Indiana Jones 5': Filming Has Wrapped on the Long-Awaited Sequel

Producer Frank Marshall has taken to Twitter to confirm that filming has completed on the long-delayed Indiana Jones 5. Harrison Ford will return to don the iconic fedora in what is surely to be his final time as the legendary adventurer. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) takes over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who remains on board as a producer.
MOVIES
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy