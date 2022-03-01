ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the 3 Lawyers the Federal Circuit Chastised Last Week for Violating COVID Protocols

By Scott Graham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kasowitz firm had sought, and been denied, permission for four extra people to observe an argument. Two additional lawyers attended anyway and were ordered out of the courthouse. The Federal Circuit put the...

bloomberglaw.com

Lebolo-Watts Denied Satellite Center Claims by Federal Circuit

Lebolo-Watts Constructors 01 JC LLC failed to show entitlement to about $1 million in costs under a $20 million Army Corps of Engineers contract to construct a satellite communications center and electrical substation at Fort Meade, Md., the Federal Circuit affirmed Friday. The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals properly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Eleventh Circuit Limits Reach of Federal Arbitration Act

This article provides a discussion of ‘Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car,’ which calls into question the validity of broad arbitration provisions. The Supreme Court has read the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) broadly to establish a strong public policy in favor of arbitration, to create a strong presumption in favor of arbitration where there are any doubts or ambiguities in an arbitration agreement, and to preempt state-law limitations on arbitration for contracts involving interstate commerce. But a recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit case, Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car, 5 F.4th 1204 (11th Cir. 2021), held that the FAA only validates arbitration agreements that arise out of the contract of which they are a part.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Law Firms With Russian Presence Face Both Financial Costs and Reputational Risk

U.S. law firms have significantly reined in their ambitions in Russia over the last decade, but the fallout from the current Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to test the resolve of those remaining players like nothing before. A number of U.S. firms have already exited Moscow since Russia’s 2014...
LAW
Law.com

Religious Schools Anticipate Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

A U.S. Supreme Court decision later this term in a case from Maine could lead to a substantial increase in government funding of private sectarian education across the country. The U.S. Supreme Court heard argument in December in a case that could significantly alter the way in which religious schools...
MAINE STATE
Law.com

State Supreme Court Abolishes Res Gestae for Criminal Cases

The court heard the case of Brooke Rojas who allegedly deceived the Larimer County Department of Human Services when applying for food stamps in August 2012. The Larimer County Department of Human Services checked Rojas’ employment status after she reapplied for assistance in August 2013, and it learned that Rojas earned about $55,000 per year yet still received $5,632 in benefits she was not entitled to, court records show.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Law.com

1st Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch to Take Senior Status

Judge Sandra Lynch of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit informed the White House Tuesday that she plans to take senior status upon confirmation of a successor. Lynch was appointed to the Boston-based federal appeals court by former President Bill Clinton in 1995 and served as the court’s chief judge from 2008 to 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

The Opioid Crisis: An Epidemic Exacerbated by Fraud

The terrible, terrible losses associated with the opioid epidemic are almost too horrifying to describe. Statistics alone cannot explain its scope, but it is important to note that, last year alone, over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses across the country. Strikingly, the increase in overdose numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic took place in all 50 states and in the District of Columbia. See Bobby Mukkamala, 2022 a critical year to address worsening drug-overdose crisis, American Medical Association (Jan. 11, 2022).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
LAW
Law.com

Florida Supreme Court Upholds New Legislative Maps

The House and Senate maps did not draw any opposition at the Supreme Court, but legal challenges could still be filed in other courts. The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of new district lines for the state House and Senate, while declining to reconsider a past ruling involving 2010 constitutional amendments that were designed to prevent gerrymandering.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

8 Texas Lawyers Disciplined for Ethics Violations

A Dallas-area attorney investigated for his drug abuse and malpractice was one of eight attorneys identified in the March disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas. The disciplinary actions published Tuesday include a resignation in lieu of discipline, a disbarment, four suspensions and two public reprimands.
TEXAS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data. Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000. Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Woman Sues Yamaha Over Employee Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Yamaha Motor, a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, recreational vehicles and boat motors, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Caitlin Foster, pursues gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00754, Foster v. Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Federal Trial Over Oklahoma Execution Protocol Begins Today

The federal trial over the execution protocols in Oklahoma begins today. The trial is part of a lawsuit filed almost eight years ago that claims the state's lethal injection process is unconstitutional. The lawsuit alleges one of the drugs used in the execution cocktail causes pain and suffering that violates the inmates' eighth and fourteenth amendment rights. Executions restarted in Oklahoma last October after a six-year moratorium imposed after the lawsuit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Law.com

New Group to Promote Attorneys of Color in Mass Torts Includes Atlanta Lawyer

The group cited Law.com stats that nonwhite attorneys, on average, got about 5% of MDL leadership appointments from 2016-2019. Shades of Mass, located at www.shadesofmass.org, will provide networking and educational opportunities for lawyers of color. Board members include Larry Taylor, of The Cochran Firm, and Beasley Allen’s Navan Ward, president...
ATLANTA, GA
Law.com

'Oligarchs Be Warned': DOJ Moves to Enforce New Russia Sanctions

The Justice Department started a task force to impose newly imposed sanctions and export control restrictions on Russia. The task force, which will be run out of the deputy attorney general's office, will focus on prosecuting individuals who violate or undermine sanctions, including using cryptocurrency. The effort will also explore...
FOREIGN POLICY

