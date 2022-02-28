ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman denied bond in 2021 fentanyl death of baby

By TRAVIS JENKINS TJENKINS@ONLINECHESTER.COM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Renee Stover will remain in jail on charges of murder by child abuse after having a request for bond denied Thursday by Judge Brian Gibbons. In October of last year, Stover’s infant child Nora was found unresponsive and was ultimately pronounced dead. The baby’s physical condition was said to be...

