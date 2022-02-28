Woman denied bond in 2021 fentanyl death of baby

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.

