DiSTI Partners with RRC Technology and Innovation

 3 days ago

The DiSTI Corporation and RRC Technology and Innovation (formally RRC Robotica Submarina) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop, promote, and facilitate Advanced Virtual Maintenance and Training applications to the Oil and Gas Subsea market. The agreement formalizes a collaboration of both parties spanning back to...

Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
yankodesign.com

Sustainable waterfront infrastructure uses unique concrete technology to replace traditional rock ripraps

ECOncrete’s patented technology is used to replace inorganic concrete rock ripraps with durable and sustainable infrastructure to provide long-lasting protection for vulnerable shorelines. While ripraps are familiar sights, their structural formation and the effects they have on the environment are largely left unknown by the general public. Used to...
CONSTRUCTION
natureworldnews.com

Penn State Scientists Make New Screening System for Clean Renewable Hydrogen Power

According to Penn State scientists, a novel, extremely sensitive technique for detecting hydrogen gas generation might play an essential role in the fight to develop hydrogen as an ecologically benign and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power for renewable energy. As per ScienceDaily, Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Arcimoto Partners With Directed Technologies For Australia Launch

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has partnered with Directed Technologies to introduce the Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator to the Australian market. Through the pilot program, Arcimoto vehicles will be tested by Directed Technologies' fleet clients specializing in last-mile delivery. With the global head office and main distribution center in Melbourne...
ECONOMY
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Sourcemap raises $10M to step up supply chain transparency and traceability

Amid Russian aggression in Ukraine, companies with suppliers in the region have a challenge to overcome. With supply lines between the region and the rest of the world beginning to sever, brands that source their parts and raw materials from Russia and Ukraine will need to start looking elsewhere, but transitioning to a new supplier that fits is no small task.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Nuvve Partners With Swell Energy On EV Charging Solution

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has partnered with Swell Energy Inc to advance opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) participation in Swell's virtual power plant (VPP) network. Nuvve expects the integration of its EV resources with Swell's VPPs to allow it to earn valuable grid service revenue. The parties aim to...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

ACI Logistix improving consumer experience through speed, innovation

Five to 10 years ago, if delivery drivers were not wearing brown, purple or white, there would be cause for concern. Today, thanks to gig workers and big names like Amazon, consumers pay little attention to who brings packages to their door, as long as the process is consistent and seamless. Companies like ACI Logistix are using this broader approach to delivery as leverage in building their businesses.
LONG BEACH, CA
Cheddar News

Metal 3D Printing SpaceX Vendor Velo3D CEO on Q4 Revenue Jump

Velo3d, a company that provides metal 3D printed parts for companies such as SpaceX, reported a boost in Q4 revenue quarter over quarter. Founder and CEO Benny Buller, joined Cheddar News to discuss the earnings and the foundation of the company's current success. "The whole space sector is about 25 percent of our business. We have a lot of business in aviation, in power generation, in energy, and in semiconductors. I would say that the big jump in our revenue is related to the release of our Sapphire XC, which is a scale-up product reducing costs by about three times compared to the first Sapphire machines," he said. "This allows customers to dramatically reduce costs as well as make much bigger parts."
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Alpine Group’s Ashok Mahtani on Samples, Shorter Supply Chains & Scaling Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Alpine’s Ashok Mahtani discusses digital sampling’s benefits and limits and how to make sustainability more cost efficient. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalXDD Denim Takes 'Vintage-Friendly' Approach to Manufacturing JeansApparel and Textiles Led February's US Manufacturing GainsTransparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust ProtocolBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Standard Fiber is also embarking on a circularity plan, collaborating with hotel and healthcare operators to develop second life channels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysHigg and Apparel Impact Institute Partner on Carbon Reduction PlanBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Increase Collaboration to Overcome Supply Chain Challenges in Manufacturing

Supply chain disruption is easy for anyone to see, but the impact of the pandemic spreads far beyond toilet paper and household cleaner shortages. Since early 2020 and the emergence of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), issues like material and labor shortages coupled with increased demand have impacted nearly every industry. In a 2021 survey, the Institute of Supply Management reported that 56% of respondents cited shipment delays as their top COVID-19 concern, up from 16% in March 2020. Forty-three percent of respondents said their main concern was limited raw materials or supplies availability.
Nature.com

Climate change won’t wait for future innovation — we need action now

Governments must focus on solutions that are already working, even when they aren’t glamorous or supported by powerful lobbyists. Marie Claire Brisbois is senior lecturer in the Science Policy Research Unit at the University of Sussex in Brighton, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution.
ENVIRONMENT
electrek.co

Nuvve partners with Swell Energy to provide residential and commercial customers with holistic, renewable EV charging management

Nuvve Holding Corp. has announced a new partnership with energy management provider Swell Energy Power to integrate each company’s respective technologies to accelerate EV adoption. The companies are combining Nuvve’s cloud-based vehicle-to-grid EV charging technology with Swell’s solar energy and battery storage to create one holistic system for both residential and commercial customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Nature-Inspired Concepts for Efficiently Turning CO2 Into Clean, Sustainable Fuels

Researchers have developed an efficient concept to turn carbon dioxide into clean, sustainable fuels, without any unwanted by-products or waste. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, have previously shown that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can produce fuels cleanly using renewable energy sources, but at low efficiency. “Instead of capturing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

