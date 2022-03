Tameka Herrion will be joining The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis staff as senior director of programs. Most recently, she has served as director of college planning with Southeast Missouri State University. Her prior positions include scholarship manager with St. Louis Community Foundation, director of TRIO Student Support Services at Ranken Technical College, and positions in admissions and student support services at University of Missouri-St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State. Herrion holds both a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Health Management from Southeast Missouri State University.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO