USA Industries introduces GripSafe® ST, advanced solution for piping isolation and test plugs
worldoil.com
3 days ago
USA Industries introduced its patented GripSafe ST piping isolation and test plugs for use in refineries, chemical processing facilities, gas and power plants, as well as offshore production platforms and FPSO's. GripSafe Superior Technology plugs are designed to significantly improve worker safety and asset reliability. "Gripping plugs are used...
FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
Advanced Container Technologies (OTCPK:ACTX) is exploring the acquisition of assets and assumption of some or all liabilities of GP Solutions, a modified insulated shipping container manufacturer. ACTX is currently the sole U.S. distributor for such containers and some related products in certain specific markets. Discussions are in preliminary stages and...
Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Alpine’s Ashok Mahtani discusses digital sampling’s benefits and limits and how to make sustainability more cost efficient.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalXDD Denim Takes 'Vintage-Friendly' Approach to Manufacturing JeansApparel and Textiles Led February's US Manufacturing GainsTransparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust ProtocolBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Supply chain disruption is easy for anyone to see, but the impact of the pandemic spreads far beyond toilet paper and household cleaner shortages. Since early 2020 and the emergence of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), issues like material and labor shortages coupled with increased demand have impacted nearly every industry. In a 2021 survey, the Institute of Supply Management reported that 56% of respondents cited shipment delays as their top COVID-19 concern, up from 16% in March 2020. Forty-three percent of respondents said their main concern was limited raw materials or supplies availability.
Nuvve Holding Corp. has announced a new partnership with energy management provider Swell Energy Power to integrate each company’s respective technologies to accelerate EV adoption. The companies are combining Nuvve’s cloud-based vehicle-to-grid EV charging technology with Swell’s solar energy and battery storage to create one holistic system for both residential and commercial customers.
Engineers from the University of Delaware developed a method for effectively capturing 99 percent of carbon dioxide from the air using an electrochemical system powered by hydrogen, a press statement reveals. Aside from boosting the overall performance of carbon capture technology, the new method could also enable the commercial production...
Last October, the Re-Wind Network made headlines for recycling wind turbine blades into bike shelters in Denmark. The organization was praised for finding a sustainable way of dealing with the discarded composite materials as they are not particularly easy to process as waste. This week, The Verge reported on yet...
Most people do their best to recycle the single-use plastics we use daily; some plastics require more work to reuse than just throwing them in the recycling bin. Because more work is needed, many polymers end up in landfills. However, one startup is attempting to change the fate of difficult-to-recycle plastic permanently.
According to Penn State scientists, a novel, extremely sensitive technique for detecting hydrogen gas generation might play an essential role in the fight to develop hydrogen as an ecologically benign and cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Hydrogen power for renewable energy. As per ScienceDaily, Venkatraman Gopalan, professor of materials science...
Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
A portable power station is an essential that, at the very least, should be in everyone’s emergency kit. They’re a lifesaver in worst-case scenarios like blackouts and extended power outages, and an invaluable convenience when it comes to activities like camping and RVing.
Don’t confuse these with fuel-based generators either. While they may serve the same ultimate goal of providing power, these ones are cleaner, more portable, and much quieter. Not to mention that during an emergency, you may not...
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
Waste heat produced by solar cells undermines their performance, but the race is on to harness it for useful purposes. Researchers have found a way to tap into that heat to collect water out of the air, and have demonstrated the effectiveness of the idea by growing spinach in the Arabian desert, one of the driest places on Earth,
Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This sum represents the...
One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease.
The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) has signed a one-year international sales agreement with German- Colombian operator FoliuMed Holdings and its German manufacturing partner, Fidelio Healthcare. With access to three of Clever Leaves’ pharmaceutical grade bulk cannabis extracts, Fidelio will be ramping up production using Clever Leaves’ full spectrum THC crude extract, standardized 20% CBD extract, and CBD isolate.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed service providers (MSPs) have struggled to deliver SASE services cost-effectively at scale because current SD-WAN and secure access solutions for the hybrid work force lack automation, requiring manual configuration and support for disparate products and API models. Solving this challenge, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today introduced new innovations for Prisma® SASE specifically designed for MSPs, including a hierarchical multitenant cloud management portal and open API framework.
Researchers have developed an efficient concept to turn carbon dioxide into clean, sustainable fuels, without any unwanted by-products or waste. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, have previously shown that biological catalysts, or enzymes, can produce fuels cleanly using renewable energy sources, but at low efficiency. “Instead of capturing...
Amid Russian aggression in Ukraine, companies with suppliers in the region have a challenge to overcome. With supply lines between the region and the rest of the world beginning to sever, brands that source their parts and raw materials from Russia and Ukraine will need to start looking elsewhere, but transitioning to a new supplier that fits is no small task.
Comments / 0