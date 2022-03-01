ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise now offering truck rentals locally

By Scott Bremner
 7 days ago

A company known mostly for car rentals is expanding in the Erie market.

Enterprise Truck Rental is setting up shop along West 11th Street and Greengarden Blvd.

The business, which is a separate division under the Enterprise flag, looks to help small businesses that would rather rent than buy a truck fleet.

The company is hoping the Erie market is ready for more options for small businesses.

“Erie, being a really growing market and economy, and we have not been in this place. So we’re very excited to join the community and help these businesses thrive,” said Dwayne Phaure, Enterprise Truck Rental.

Enterprise will offer truck rentals that do not require a CDL license to operate.

