In the often hard-fought world of archeological preservation, Colin Rambo is counting the McAllister Ranch groundwater project plan a “win, win, win.”. Rambo, an archeologist with the Tejon Tribe, has been working closely with the City of Bakersfield and the two Kern County water districts behind the project to make sure the “significant” Native American sites on the ranch are protected.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO