ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Trinity Thomas is SEC Gymnast of the Week

By Mary Howard
floridagators.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – A sweep of event titles in the nation's top meet of the weekend earns Gator senior Trinity Thomas her first 2022 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week honor.. Today's recognition extends Thomas' league record of SEC Gymnast of the Week honors to 16 for her...

floridagators.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama beats Auburn in SEC basketball tournament

Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher recorded an undefeated 4-0 weekend for the Rebels and was voted as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Wednesday. She earns her first individual collegiate honor and the first conference weekly award for the Rebels this season. Leclercq-Ficher starred for the No. 46 Rebels over the weekend, competing at home versus Tennessee State (twice) on Friday and Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday. The Rebels swept all three matches over the weekend, 7-0, 4-0 and 7-0. Versus Tennessee State, Leclercq-Ficher played at No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles. She earned a straight-set 6-1, 6-1 win in singles and a dominant 6-0 win in doubles. She played at No. 1 Singles and No. 2 Doubles versus Louisiana-Monroe, winning 6-4, 6-0 in singles and 6-0 in doubles.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leanne Wong
Person
Sunisa Lee
Oklahoma Daily

OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Vitaliy Guimaraes named CGA Gymnast of the Week

The awards keep coming for Oklahoma senior Vitaliy Guimaraes, who was named College Gymnastics Association Gymnast of the Week on Wednesday following a victory in the Winter Cup on Feb. 25 in Frisco, Texas. Guimaraes posted an all-around score of 83.950, enough to secure a victory in the competition and...
FRISCO, TX
News-Democrat

No. 5 Auburn wins in OT, earns at least a share of SEC title

K.D. Johnson scored 12 of his 14 points in overtime, Jabari Smith had 27 points overall and No. 5 Auburn held off Mississippi State 81-68 in overtime Wednesday night. With the win, the Tigers (26-4, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship. It marks the fourth SEC title for Auburn and the program’s first since the 2017-18 season.
AUBURN, AL
WCJB

UF women rally for 1-point SEC tourney win after injury to Kiki Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The No. 5 seed UF women lost fifth-year All-SEC guard Kiki Smith to an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter, but came from behind to beat No. 13 seed Vanderbilt, 53-52 in Thursday’s SEC tournament opener in Nashville. Florida (21-9) advances to play No. 4 seed Ole Miss in the quarterfinals.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Auburn Arena#Sec#Gators#Lsu
On3.com

PREVIEW: Kentucky WBB plans for LSU in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

After yesterday’s win, Kentucky Women’s Basketball most likely has a spot in the NCAA Tournament. And yet, they’re still hungry for more. On Friday night, the No. 7 seed Wildcats (16-11, 8-8) will face the No. 2 seed LSU Tigers (25-4, 13-3) in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Kentucky’s 83-67 triumph over Mississippi State on Thursday was their seventh win in a row. Moreover, the impressive victory was a warning sign to the Tigers.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

RECAP: Jada Walker, Dre'Una Edwards shine in Kentucky WBB SEC Tournament opener

Kentucky Women’s Basketball just proved their late-season win streak wasn’t a fluke. In fact, the recent surge may have merely been a sneak peek of what’s to come. On Thursday night, the No. 7 seed Wildcats (16-11, 8-8) secured a dominant 83-67 victory over the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-14, 6-10) in their first game of the SEC Tournament. While this is Kentucky’s first triumph in March, it’s the Wildcats’ seventh win in a row.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suni Lee earns SEC Freshman of the Week

Suni Lee has won another SEC weekly award. This time she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. This is her fourth weekly award in the past five weeks. She was named the Freshman of the Week twice and Gymnast of the Week twice. Lee...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Associated Press

SEC Scramble: No. 5 Auburn leads 4-way battle for top seed

A look at action around the Southeastern Conference on the final weekend of the regular season:. Auburn (26-4, 14-3 SEC) can clinch the regular season title outright with a win over South Carolina (18-11, 9-8) at Auburn Arena. Three other teams enter Saturday vying for a share of the championship — and the No. 1 SEC Tournament seed — with 13-4 league marks: No. 7 Kentucky (24-6), No. 14 Arkansas (24-6) and No. 13 Tennessee (22-7). All three won their mid-week games. The Tigers control their own fate. If they beat the Gamecocks, who have won five of their last six games, they win their fourth regular season title outright. Auburn won the first meeting 81-66 in Columbia on Jan. 4. The Razorkbacks and Volunteers meet in an early game so only one will still be in contention when the Auburn-South Carolina game ends. If three teams are tied, the first tiebreaker for the top seed in Tampa, Florida, will be the best winning percentage among the deadlocked trio. Arkansas beat both Auburn and Kentucky and could make a clean sweep with a second win over the Vols. Tennessee and Kentucky split their two meetings, while the Vols beat Auburn. The Tigers topped the Wildcats.
AUBURN, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

AHSAA basketball: Plainview boys shoot past Winfield, win third 3A state championship

BIRMINGHAM – The Plainview boys basketball team shot 11-for-22 on 3-pointers to beat Winfield 77-60 in the AHSAA 3A state championship Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena, winning its third state championship in five seasons. Winfield (30-6) got few contributions outside of Logan Feltman and Ja'borri McGhee, who combined for 58 of Winfield's points. McGhee scored 18 of 20 first half points for Winfield. ...
WINFIELD, AL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy