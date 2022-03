Trendy salad chain Sweetgreen is seeing a lot of green in its stock charts Friday, despite a fourth-quarter earnings report that put its bottom line solidly in the red. The stock jump—up more than 16% in midday trading—was likely driven by strong sales growth, with revenue up 63% year-over-year to $96 million for the last quarter of 2021, compared to $59 million for the same period in 2020. (This beat Wall Street expectations of $85 million.) Sweetgreen outposts also performed well, with restaurant-level profits rising to $12.3 million with a margin of 13%, compared to net losses and a negative margin the year before. The company attributed those successes to price hikes and killing off its loyalty program, along with an increase in orders in urban areas as white-collar workers head back to the office post-omicron shutdowns.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO