Bruni, TX

Human smuggling attempt halted in Bruni

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
State troopers foiled a recent human smuggling attempt in Bruni, according to an arrest affidavit.

At about 11:35 a.m. Feb. 23, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a white passenger car after observing multiple passengers without a seatbelt in Bruni. Authorities identified the driver as Laura Herbert, 34. Meanwhile, the four passengers were determined to be migrants who had crossed the border illegally.

One migrant told the trooper that there were additional migrants inside the trunk. Herbert admitted to picking up the migrants at an apartment on Sixth Street and Avenue A in Bruni. She stated that a man she identified as “JOJO” sent her. She received gas and food money and admitted to buying food for the passenger.

DPS identified the passenger as Lamarkus Hall, 42. Herbert told DPS that Hall knew the purpose of the trip to Bruni. But Hall denied all involvement. Herbert and Hall were arrested on charges of smuggling of persons.

#Smuggling#Dps
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

