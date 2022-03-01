ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons Add Ex-Bears GM to Front Office Staff

By Timm Hamm
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2Twj_0eSorHkt00

The guy who drafted Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson now works in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have added former Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace to the front office staff, naming him a senior personnel executive, per the NFL Network .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow8MO_0eSorHkt00

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbeE2_0eSorHkt00

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Feleipe Franks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TXcK_0eSorHkt00

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan

He is the second ex-Bears GM to join the Falcons' staff, as Phil Emery, whom Pace replaced in Chicago in 2015, is also a senior personnel executive under current Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot.

Pace will be remembered as the guy who drafted Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft, taking the North Carolina quarterback second overall. Mahomes was the second quarterback taken at No. 10 by the Chiefs before Watson went No. 12 to the Texans.

Pace has ties to Falcons' GM Fontenot, working with him in New Orleans for 13 seasons before leaving in 2015 to become the Bears' GM.

The Bears fired Pace after seven seasons and a 48-65 record. The Bears reached the playoffs twice but was ousted in the Wild Card Round in 2018 by the Eagles after posting a 12-4 record, and in 2020 by the Saints after ending the regular season 8-8.

Pace and the Bears let Trubisky go in free agency and drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in 2021. Starter Andy Dalton went down with an injury and Fields was overmatched in the NFL while the Bears went 6-11.

For all the shortcomings of Pace's tenure in Chicago, he did sign some notable free agents, including edge Robert Quinn, tight end Trey Burton, wide receiver Allen Robinson, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvgGL_0eSorHkt00

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan (right) meets with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera (left)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrVIB_0eSorHkt00

Atlanta Falcons Safety Ricardo Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsJO3_0eSorHkt00

Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Frank Darby

Pace also saw some success in the draft outside of the Trubisky pick, such as safety Adrian Amos (fifth round), center Cody Whitehair (second round), safety Eddie Jackson (fourth round), running back Tarik Cohen (fifth round), linebacker Roquan Smith (first round), guard James Daniels (second round), running back David Montgomery (third round) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (fifth round).

Besides Emery, other former Bears personnel currently in Atlanta include offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, running backs coach Michael Pitre, and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

Matt Ryan Middle-of-the-pack QB? (; 1:03)

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
NESN

NFL Insider Predicts 49ers Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots Rival

Jimmy Garoppolo’s name is once again coming up in trade talks despite the quarterback leading the San Francisco 49ers to another NFC Championship Game. With fellow QB Trey Lance on the roster, it seems like a matter of time before Garoppolo finds a new home. NFL insider Field Yates...
NFL
UPI News

NFL Combine: RB prospects mimic Gurley, Barkley, Bell

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4 (UPI) -- Top running back prospects Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Isaiah Spiller and Dameon Pierce say they try to mimic NFL greats with their respective games, displaying traits like eruptive speed, patience and even anger. The four former college stars and other running back prospects met...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Gm#American Football#Falcons Add Ex Bears Gm#Front Office Staff#The Atlanta Falcons#The Nfl Network#Chiefs#Texans#Eagles#Ohio State
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
NESN

What’s Latest On Steelers’ Quarterback Situation? NFL Insider Weighs In

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among a number of NFL teams with plenty of questions as it relates to the quarterback position given the retirement of longtime signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger. But according to the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it seems current Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Yardbarker

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell offers strong endorsement of Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings made a major change this offseason when they fired head coach Mike Zimmer, but all indications are they will stick with the same quarterback. New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked on Wednesday if Kirk Cousins is his quarterback. He heaped praise on the veteran and had a very straightforward response.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles GM puts former 1st-round pick on notice

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made clear Wednesday that the 2022 season will essentially be do-or-die for one former first-round draft pick. Roseman made clear that wide receiver Jalen Reagor needed to impress in 2022, hinting that his future with the organization is at stake. “We talked about it...
NFL
ESPN

NFL quarterback hand size measurements: Smallest and biggest for all 32 teams, from Taysom Hill to Russell Wilson

It's NFL combine week, which means we get a highly coveted measurement from 2022 NFL draft prospects: hand size. There seems to always be anticipation surrounding combine hand measurements, and this year is no different. Top quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett has the smallest hands among the quarterbacks at the combine, measuring at 8 1/2 inches. They are smaller than any other quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
534
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy