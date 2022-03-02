Therapy dogs providing comfort to women at Delaware prison

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Brandywine Valley SPCA has launched a new animal-assisted therapy program, called Paws for Change, at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle, Delaware.

The trained dogs provide therapeutic visits to the incarcerated women. Thirteen volunteer dogs have already become certified and accumulated nearly 60 hours of therapy visits at the prison.

“An animal can really just stop you in time, wash away all your worries, give you a smile and help you forget about everything,” said Brandywine SPCA spokesperson Linda Torelli.

“When we’re able to bring these therapy pets, currently dogs, into Baylor, it really helps these women just enjoy the moment to have that joy, have that love,” she said.

The dogs and their owners go through an eight-week training course to help get them acclimated to a prison setting.

Photo credit Brandywine Valley SPCA

“What we’re looking to do is help the animals be comfortable in a wide range of situations, both with other animals and a wide variety of people,” Torelli added.

The Brandywine SPCA is looking to expand its program to other correctional facilities as well as retirement homes throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.