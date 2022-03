Snow is either a nuisance or a playground. For True and Freedom Bennett, every apparatus in the winter jungle gym is worth checking out. Fresh off successful Nordic ski campaigns and with their primary seasons’ focus — late-summer’s mountain bike nationals —not yet started, the SSCV athletes took full advantage of their Vail community’s elite endurance sport offerings last weekend, placing second in their respective age groups in the vertical skimo events at the Winter Mountain Games. Later that day, True threw down again in the pro division fat tire bike race, placing fourth.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO