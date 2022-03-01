Horizon Technology Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.8 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $60 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRZN