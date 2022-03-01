ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Discussion about rising crime rates continues with 'Colorado Conversations'

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Crime rates in Colorado have jumped in the past three years, especially vehicle thefts, burglaries, homicides and aggravated assaults. Law enforcement officials, criminologists and public health experts seem to agree that the increases don’t have a single cause. But they’re divided on what they believe are the most significant contributors, be it public policy decisions or macro-level factors such as poverty, and the best ways to approach lowering crime.

The debate was the subject of a panel discussion Tuesday morning, “Crime and Justice: The Colorado Challenge,” sponsored by The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics.

From 2019 to 2021, Colorado’s property crime rates increased by 20%, motor vehicle theft rates rose by 86%, the rate of commercial burglaries increased by 48% and the overall violent crime rate had a 17% increase, according to data compiled by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is particularly concerned that a handful of recent laws in Colorado have contributed to certain crime rates surging ahead of other states, such as a 2014 law that downgraded the seriousness of motor vehicle theft in the criminal code and narrowing the swath of felony offenses that make it illegal for someone to possess a gun.

Colorado’s car theft numbers used to rank below the nationwide average from about 2008 to 2014, he said.

“Now Colorado is the single worst state in the country for auto thefts,” he said.

“I think ... a weakness that we have as a state is legislation will pass, and then there's not a mechanism to study the effects of that. Did the desired impact occur or not? Are there unintended consequences?”

However, the FBI’s repository of crime data, compiled from statistics reported by local law enforcement agencies, cautions against ranking geographic locations against each other because the web of contributors to crime in each place are unique.

Lisa Pasko, the University of Denver’s Department of Sociology and Criminology chair, said during Tuesday’s panel discussion that crime rates were particularly low in Colorado in 2014, making increases in the years since then look especially pronounced.

Violent crime rates in Colorado and the U.S. reached their lowest since 1985 around 2013 to 2014 before beginning a general upward trend again, according to data compiled by the FBI.

“And while that might be a goal to shoot for, we shouldn’t treat those years as though that's what we've always experienced,” she said.

Law enforcement officials are concerned with recidivism, especially among people who have committed violent crimes. Mitch Morrissey, Denver’s district attorney until 2017 and a fellow at the Common Sense Institute, said that since a relatively small group of people who are repeat offenders tend to commit a disproportionate share of serious crimes, focusing on incarceration of habitual offenders helps reduce recidivism.

Pasko said tackling crime should focus on addressing poverty and homelessness, since they lead to survival behaviors that veer into criminality. She disagreed with a characterization by Morrissey that some people who commit repeat offenses simply don’t want to participate in programs offered as alternatives to purely punitive prosecution — which he said he believes are important — such as drug courts and residential treatment, especially if limited spaces mean long waiting periods.

“We do know that homelessness is such a crime-adjacent (condition). We're going to engage in survival strategies, and some of those are going to end up being criminal,” she said. “This is why it's a big predictor and a big pathway factor to committing more serious crime.”

Lisa Raville, executive director of the Harm Reduction Action Center, said the conversation about reducing recidivism has to go beyond incarceration because most people leave the correctional system at some point. Resources should focus on transitional programs, she said.

“We want to talk about reengagement if we're talking about recidivism; it's setting people up successfully,” she said. “When people have felonies, they have difficulty accessing housing and employment, which puts them at a higher risk of recidivism.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Property Crime#Crime Statistics#The Colorado Challenge#Now Colorado#Fbi#The University Of Denver
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy