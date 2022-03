A map of the proposed protected bike lane on Boulevard East from Weehawken to North Bergen. Bike advocates continue their quest for a protected bike lane on Boulevard East from the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, through West New York and Guttenberg, culminating at Braddock Park in North Bergen. However, they continue to face pushback from local officials as the proposal conflicts with plans underway to install angled parking on Boulevard East in a number of municipalities.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO