Apartment Investment Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.9 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $169.8 million.

Apartment Investment Management shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased roughly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.98, a climb of 44% in the last 12 months.

