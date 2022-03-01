A.k.a. Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23,000.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 3 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $562.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $145 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $785 million to $805 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKA