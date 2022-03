Some of the best chefs and restaurants in the country — including one of the best new restaurants — are in South Florida. The James Beard Foundation announced the list of semifinalists Feb. 23 for its prestigious awards, honoring the best in the food industry. The foundation suspended its awards for the last two years as it grappled with allegations against some nominees and a lack of diversity among its finalists.

