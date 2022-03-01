Aware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.8 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $16.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.37. A year ago, they were trading at $4.52.

