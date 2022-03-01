Health Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $64.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $153.2 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $241.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $64 million to $67 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $287.8 million to $292.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT