LYNN — The St. Mary’s School Spartan Spectacular $10,000 Raffle will be held on Thursday, March 3 at the St. Mary’s Connell Family Dining Commons, 35 Tremont St., Lynn. Check in begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner and drawing starting at 6:30.

Tickets are $100 each, which includes dinner for two, wine, beer and one chance to win the raffle. There will also be smaller prizes awarded throughout the evening. All proceeds benefit the St. Mary’s Annual Fund.

The event is sponsored by DeMaino’s Restaurant, Superior Roast Beef, Pizza and Seafood, Mike and Carolyn Richman, Lynnway Liquors, Bent Water Brewing Company and Spinelli’s. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.stmaryslynn.com/give/events/spartan-spectacular .

The post St. Mary’s to hold raffle in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive .