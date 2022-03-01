ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voters to decide in 74th House District special election primary

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s 74th House District seat is currently empty,...

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant County voters share their experiences, issues faced during primary election

Over 196,000 Tarrant County residents voted in the March 1 primaries, with nearly 103,000 early voters and around 93,000 election day voters. In a survey conducted by the Star-Telegram regarding voting experiences in Tarrant County, readers shared issues they faced at the ballot box such as long lines, malfunctioning voting machines and the lack of accessibility resources.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
State
Michigan State
Beaumont Enterprise

Voter Guide: U.S. Rep. District 14 - Republican primary

Question No. 1: What are your top three policy priorities?. Question No. 2: The area you represent has seen an increasing number of storms each year, bringing with it devastation to ecosystems and human habitation. What will you do to address the root causes and remedy damage that has already been done?
Community Impact Austin

Early primary election results show Barron Casteel with a slim lead in House District 73 race

Editor's note: Visit https://communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. With Comal and Hays Counties reporting results from early voting in the March 1 election, Barron Casteel is leading the Republican primary race for Texas House District 73. The seat was left open after the recent redistricting process...
HAYS, TX
Lootpress

2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts after the state lost a seat in the U.S. House due to population losses over the past decade. The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting...
Killeen Daily Herald

Coryell voters decide 2 primaries, 1 going to runoff

Ask Coryell County Judge Roger Miller how he feels following the primary election results that showed he had appeared to stave off a runoff Tuesday evening and he’d tell you he is relieved. “None of us have a crystal ball (but) we really were anticipating a higher chance of...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Experts say less than 20 percent of voters turn out for Texas Primary Elections

WACO, Texas — In just one week Texas will hold its 2022 primary elections, but history shows that registered voters tend to sit this one out. "They tend to be under 20 percent. Compare that to midterm elections where it's like 45 percent to a president election where it's 55 to 60 percent," political science professor, Dr. Pat Flavin, told 25 News. "Primary elections definitely qualify as low turnout elections."
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Regan Projected Winner, Will Face Glanville in 74th District

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Democrat Carol Glanville and Republican Robert Regan will square off for the empty 74th District seat in the Michigan House. Regan won the GOP primary yesterday by 81 votes over Steven Gilbert. Glanville was unopposed. Results still need to be certified.
MICHIGAN STATE
HuffingtonPost

Kentucky Elects First Openly LGBTQ State House Member In Special Election

Democrat Keturah Herron won a special election for a vacant Kentucky state legislative seat on Tuesday, a victory that will make her the first-ever openly LGBTQ member of the state House of Representatives. Herron, an activist and former policy strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, played an...
KENTUCKY STATE

