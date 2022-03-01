Voters to decide in 74th House District special election primary

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many voters in Gregg County waited until Election Day to cast their ballots. East Texas News’ Jamey Boyum is following the action at the Gregg County Courthouse, and he said that voting has been pretty steady today. Election officials told him that the turnout is a bit higher than some of the previous primaries.
RICHMOND — Public pressure is beginning to build for elections this year in all 100 House of Delegates districts under a new redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December to ensure equal representation based on population. The Virginia League of Women Voters issued a statement...
Stephanie Klick led in early voting in the Republican primary in House District 91, with 52.37% of votes in early ballots cast. David Lowe had 36.97% of the early vote, Benjamin Damico 2.02%, David M. Silvey had 3.17% and Anthony Reed 5.47%. Tarrant County won’t see any returns other than...
Over 196,000 Tarrant County residents voted in the March 1 primaries, with nearly 103,000 early voters and around 93,000 election day voters. In a survey conducted by the Star-Telegram regarding voting experiences in Tarrant County, readers shared issues they faced at the ballot box such as long lines, malfunctioning voting machines and the lack of accessibility resources.
In a highly unusual move straying far from political protocol, Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivered a progressive response to Democrat President Biden's first State of the Union address. "With the majority of the Build Back Better agenda stalled, Mr. President, our work is unfinished," the Michigan Democrat said, speaking on behalf...
The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday, Feb. 25, to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another to permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under House Bill 1,...
Question No. 1: What are your top three policy priorities?. Question No. 2: The area you represent has seen an increasing number of storms each year, bringing with it devastation to ecosystems and human habitation. What will you do to address the root causes and remedy damage that has already been done?
Editor's note: Visit https://communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. With Comal and Hays Counties reporting results from early voting in the March 1 election, Barron Casteel is leading the Republican primary race for Texas House District 73. The seat was left open after the recent redistricting process...
TYLER, Texas — Despite the weather conditions, East Texans made their way to polling locations to cast their ballot in this year's primary election. "It's important to make it out here make it count no matter what the weather is," said Ainslie Moran. One voter saw today's forecast as...
Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Though most of the 2022 midterm primary races in Texas were called on Tuesday night, several candidates across the state will have to wait until May to learn their political fate. In Texas, candidates must win more than 50% of...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts after the state lost a seat in the U.S. House due to population losses over the past decade. The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting...
Ask Coryell County Judge Roger Miller how he feels following the primary election results that showed he had appeared to stave off a runoff Tuesday evening and he’d tell you he is relieved. “None of us have a crystal ball (but) we really were anticipating a higher chance of...
WACO, Texas — In just one week Texas will hold its 2022 primary elections, but history shows that registered voters tend to sit this one out. "They tend to be under 20 percent. Compare that to midterm elections where it's like 45 percent to a president election where it's 55 to 60 percent," political science professor, Dr. Pat Flavin, told 25 News. "Primary elections definitely qualify as low turnout elections."
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Democrat Carol Glanville and Republican Robert Regan will square off for the empty 74th District seat in the Michigan House. Regan won the GOP primary yesterday by 81 votes over Steven Gilbert. Glanville was unopposed. Results still need to be certified.
Democrat Keturah Herron won a special election for a vacant Kentucky state legislative seat on Tuesday, a victory that will make her the first-ever openly LGBTQ member of the state House of Representatives. Herron, an activist and former policy strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, played an...
