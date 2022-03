CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would give local communities an easier path to addressing dilapidated properties in their area. Senate Bill 552 would create a comprehensive rewrite of the process of collection of delinquent real estate taxes from the time the tax bill goes out to sales of deeds and liens. The bill passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday and was sent to the House of Delegates for its consideration.

