Saugus, MA

Saugus Democrats to elect delegates to MassDems Convention

By Daily Item Staff
 7 days ago
SAUGUS — The Saugus Democratic Town Committee will hold its caucus on March 6 at 7 p.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

The caucus will take place virtually via Zoom.

Registered Democrats who wish to participate virtually may register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAscO2vpzIjEtDhFdwV5otxr8d86G1HFXzT .

You will receive a personalized link and passcode to the Zoom caucus in an email, which you’ll need to keep. Virtual doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Registrants are encouraged to arrive early. Everyone who is in the waiting room by 7:15 p.m. will be admitted.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Saugus. Pre-registered Democrats who were 16 years old by Feb. 4 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Saugus can elect 12 delegates and two alternates to the convention.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus .

The 2022 Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options on June 3 and 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public-health guidance and will update plans accordingly.

Those interested in getting involved with the Saugus Democratic Town Committee should contact Hilary Matthews at ‪781-816-7066 or saugusdtc@gmail.com  or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaugusDTC .

