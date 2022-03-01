Special BCMS cheer season celebrated.

The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is a free agent- and hopes to continue his career in Georgia. “If the Falcons want me they want me," he said. "If they don’t, there will probably be plenty of other teams that want me so we will see what happens."
Jordan Davis has single handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs DL became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
The college basketball world is paying tribute to one of the greatest head coaches of all-time on Saturday, as Mike Krzyzewski is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s Duke vs. North Carolina, arguably the greatest rivalry in college sports. There have been several heated Duke...
Comments / 0