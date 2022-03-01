ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphatec: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The medical equipment and supplies holding company posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $144.3 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $243.2 million.

Alphatec expects full-year revenue of $305 million.

Alphatec shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.07, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEC

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atec#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Alphatec#Automated Insights
