This is in regards to your article on Cache Valley Transparency. I think people need to be made aware of auditors and the work they do. If we do not stand up for our rights they will be eroded, ignored or taken away, and there will be nothing we can do once they are gone. Cache Valley Transparency is doing something very important and should be commended for ensuring that people’s rights will be respected when they interact with their governmental bodies. Nothing can be more critical than the average citizen being able to confidently approach their government and conduct any business without the fear of having their rights violated.

