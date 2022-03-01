Look Back: Biggest Stories of February

Amid ice, snow were numerous hot stories

February is in the books and, for such a short month, so much has happened. Here's your chance take a look back at the top stories of February and give them one last read.

Fans infuriated, perplexed by favor shown to LSU

Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images

The second the newest college AP poll came out, the temperature across Arkansas rose three degrees as Razorback fans seethed in anger.

The disrespect is real and Hog fans are hopping mad.

Former Razorback needs to tap into what gave him edge early in his career, take risks

USA TODAY Sports

Dear Jerry Jones,

I hope this finds you in good mental health after watching Matthew Stafford, a kid you watched dominate Texas high school football literally blocks from your house, make his way to the Super Bowl. Seeing him at Georgia instead of Arkansas and then in the Super Bowl with the Rams instead of the Cowboys must be tough.

It probably shouldn't be surprising Lincoln Riley lands his OU quarterback again

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley has now managed to recruit Caleb Williams to two blue-bloods.

When the current USC coach was at Oklahoma, he got him there and now he's talking him to coming West along with some of his teammates in Norman.

Name, image, likeness creating some disparities in college football and Ole Miss coach one of few admitting it

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Images

If you think the whole name, image and likeness stuff isn't being used in recruiting, you really aren't paying attention.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is one of only a handful that has the guts to admit it.

Safety commit Myles Rowser goes dark, generating latest red flag, reportedly reschedules signing day

Word has trickled out of Michigan that safety commit Myles Rowser isn't expected to sign with Arkansas today. However, despite numerous red flags popping up lately, it doesn't 100% rule out the Hogs.

A closer look at where 4-star safety chose over Razorbacks

Courtesy of Campbell University

The recruitment of 4-star safety Myles Rowser has been a strange one over the past couple of months, but nothing could have prepared Hog fans for what came down today.

Razorbacks learning how to put lesser opponents away

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ATHENS, Ga. – While Jimmy Dykes's internet is still giving off Hofstra in North Little Rock vibes, the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken the next step into becoming "that darn team" once again.

Texas A&M coach goes full-blown country, even challenging SEC coaches to fight

Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports

You really have to wonder exactly what Jimbo Fisher thought the reaction would be to landing a top-ranked recruiting class.

Challenging the league coaches to a fight probably wasn't at the top of that list for most.

With Tigers in Harsin created turmoil, SEC West power may fall from relevancy

Marvin Gentry / USA TODAY Sports

Some habits are just too hard to break, and at Auburn, that habit is holding a blow torch to the seat of whomever is the head football coach, no matter how successful.

We challenge SEC fans to look at facts and still arrive at same conclusion as ESPN bracketology

Let's play a game.

I'll give you two basketball teams, and you guess which is projected as the No. 6 seed, and which is currently slotted as a No. 8 seed.

Joins other Razorbacks in partnership with graphic tee company

Arkansas guard J.D. Notae is now in the shirt business.

The SEC's leading scorer recently came to an agreement with B-Unlimited to have a line of shirts produced with his likeness.

Nearly 30 years later, lesson on ragged junior high football field fully sticks

For most of my life, I have always thought that the whole “sports teaches life lessons” cliche’ was a bit overhyped.

Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback faced off in battle of future SEC Now hosts

Razorback Communications

The last time Arkansas and Auburn met in a game of this magnitude in Bud Walton was on February 24, 1999, which the Hogs won in stunning fashion, 104-88.

We evaluate Burks to the Jets through a Southeast Arkansas lens

The newest NFL mock drafts are out and Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks has made his way into the first round, this time as the second receiver taken at No. 13 by the Cleveland Browns.

Both Browns fans and New York Jets fans have made it clear they want the large speedy wide receiver with hands big and strong enough to palm a bowling ball.

JD Notae's 28 points keys Arkansas to 80-76 win in overtime over top-ranked Tigers

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It may take awhile to end the celebration on this one.

Many of a school-record 20,327 at Bud Walton Arena rushed the court after Arkansas won an overtime thriller over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night, 80-76.

Family tradition gets to pass down another generation

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

When I was a small child in the 80's, my parents had the same coffee table/ottoman set-up that thousands of homes across Arkansas had in those days.

The images, emotions from beginning to the storming of the court

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The best photos that captured the energy at Bud Walton during that historical victory.

Arkansas offensive lineman target breaks down all aspects of D-1 recruiting life

FRISCO, Texas – Wakeland's Connor Stroh is a mountain of a young man who throws up 405 lbs on bench press in weight lifting competitions with ease and squats so much it looks like the bar might break at any moment.

Auburn may fire the football coach...once he returns to the country after vacation

Vasha Hunt / USA TODAY Sports

It apparently hasn't taken long for Auburn folks to figure out Bryan Harsin.

Only a year after being tabbed to replace Gus Malzahn, multiple reports are coming out that " it's over for Bryan Harsin at Auburn ," according to Joseph Goodman at AL.com.

Late shot broke a tie, giving Hogs key win without three starters playing

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors could have gotten out of Thursday night's game with Auburn.

But that wasn't going to happen, even with injuries and illness.

Despite getting big wins, Razorbacks not moving up much in "bracketology" rankings

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas is riding on a high.

They sent LSU to a massive skid on their home floor.

Took down No. 1 Auburn.

JD Notae took a long shot late against Alabama, but Razorbacks didn't need that in loss

Marvin Gentry / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas got the ball in the hands of who they wanted at the end but weren't looking for JD Notae to crank up a three-pointer.

Musselman can turn lessons from Alabama loss today into tourney win in March

Marvin Gentry / USA TODAY Sports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Arkansas fans are probably disappointed in today's loss at Alabama, but losing that game might be the best thing to happen to the Hogs the rest of the season.

In a strong year, comedy reigned as companies cut back on social causes

Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Sports

The one thing about living in Arkansas is rarely is there a reason to cheer a specific team in the Super Bowl.

Even with former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen serving as the back-up quarterback for Cincinnati, fans were split as to whether that was enough to justify cheering for a team led by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Spring practices haven't started, but the projections for the 2022 season are starting

Michael Morrison/USA TODAY Sports

Is there ever a time when it's not okay to talk football?

Not in the SEC. It just means more and all.

Odd things we noticed that few would have during Hogs' win in Mizzou Arena

Denny Medley / USA TODAY Sports

As with every game, there are some things those of us who have to watch from beginning to end with extreme focus tend to notice that others may not.

Here are a few from tonight's Missouri game.

We analyze what might determine the Razorback's potential greatness or downfall

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

From here on out, every game Arkansas plays will either be against a tournament caliber team with a tournament caliber feel to the game, or will actually be in a tournament.

Hogs never developed a taste for Volunteer blood

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Quick, name your favorite moment from this big rivalry between Arkansas and Tennessee.

The majority of you were probably short-circuited by the idea of there ever being a rivalry between Arkansas and Tennessee.

Hogs' coach pulling out all the stops to get 5-star recruit to say yes

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

When Arkansas coach Eric Musselman started pushing for a red-out against Tennessee this weekend, complete with red pop-poms and special permission from the Southeastern Conference to wear red uniforms at home since a game against Rice in the early '80s, it raised some eyebrows.

Razorbacks get key win over Tennessee in midst of schedule's most brutal stretch

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Rick Schaeffer, a member of 103.7 The Buzz's Drive Time Sports afternoon call-in show in Little Rock, referred to the Tennessee game as the most important game Arkansas has played in a long time.

Razorbacks get win in a game over Tennessee that was bruising and not particularly attractive

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It seems hard at times for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to be glowing about his team.

That wasn't the case Saturday evening.

After a 58-48 win over No. 16 Tennessee, the Razorbacks' coach was handing it out in measured doses.

Guard earns reprieve from hate shown by Twitter trolls

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this season, Arkansas sophomore Davonte Davis went through a tough stretch .

He was down on himself. His family could easily see the emotional weight he was carrying, and a certain segment of the fan base who honestly shouldn’t get to call themselves that, flexed their Twitter muscles from the safety of their keyboards.

Former Arkansas high school players have been thorn for Hogs

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks continue their NCAA tournament style schedule Tuesday night with a Florida team that is coming off the high of taking down projected No. 1 seed Auburn.

The Gators have traditionally been a thorn in the Hogs' side, especially in Gainesville. This is usually because they manage to find a kid from Arkansas who plays out of his mind trying to prove a point.

After ending a losing streak of nearly 30 years in Gainesville, Hogs' coach finally talked about it with Hogs

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

Even the doubters have to admit this Arkansas team is now rolling.

After an 82-74 win over Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman was finally able to talk about it with his team.

Road win over Florida had its fair share of hidden gems

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – While it was an early start, it can be assumed that most Arkansas fans carved out time to watch the Hogs claim an 82-74 victory that ended a losing streak in Florida that stretches back to the last Razorback team to appear in a national championship game in 1995.

Arkansas coach warned his team Illinois State was going to be a battle, which is what happened

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dave Van Horn warned his team.

"It’s good to win the series after losing the opening game," he said after a 4-2 win Sunday to clinch the opening series.

Starting the position rankings a couple of months ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Treylon Burks is moving up in the pecking order for wide receivers in the NFL Draft.

Right now it's all educated guesses. We haven't had the NFL Combine that usually sees a lot of shuffling among all rankings.

Razorbacks will face more good teams heading to Round Rock Classic this week

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was some low-level grumbling from some fans after Arkansas' opening series with Illinois State.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn really doesn't care.

He's got a bigger objective.

Wildcats' bad habits could make for big afternoon for Hogs

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Good news Arkansas fans. When Kentucky comes to town on Saturday, John Calipari will not only bring a team that is beatable, it will be a team that can potentially be blown out of the gym.

The Wildcats have two major weaknesses that can be exploited.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is a challenge and might be best player in country

Scott Utterback / USA TODAY Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Jaylin Williams watches film. A lot of it.

He knows exactly what he'll be facing in Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in Saturday's matchup at 1 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena on CBS.

"It's a battle I want to go against," Williams said Wednesday afternoon.

Transfer Jadon Haselwood has made most noise around Razorback football lately ... calling out Sooners' Lunatic Fringe

Bryan Terry/USA TODAY Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been quiet around Arkansas football for nearly two months.

While Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman may like it that way, his new transfer wide receiver made a little bit of news last week.

No. 25 Georgia gets late free throws, Hogs miss chances in 63-62 loss Thursday night

Arkansas Communications

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wear and tear of a rough closing stretch is starting to show for Arkansas.

Georgia got a three-point play from Jenna Staiti with her free throw with 21 seconds left gave No. 25 Georgia a 63-62 win over the Razorbacks, who have now lost all four games they've played over a seven-day stretch.

We rank the seven greatest games Kentucky and Arkansas have played against one another

When Arkansas came into an SEC that had been owned by Kentucky, the Razorbacks stunned the league by going undefeated in regular season games agains the Wildcats during its first four conference seasons.

Razorbacks' pitcher dons sleeves for first time, but not really a problem in 5-2 win against Indiana

Kai Caddy / Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Connor Noland had never pitched in long sleeves before he took the mound on a frosty Friday night.

It turned out to be one of the best outings of his career.

Razorbacks play around Wildcats' Tshiebwe to pick up another SEC win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae put on a show and Jaylin Williams ended up with one.

As a result, No. 18 Arkansas downed No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, 75-73.

Top recruits visiting Saturday no longer on their team as of this week

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

After letting the events of the day settle in, we came up with the finest collection of notes pertaining to Arkansas-Kentucky the money our readers pay for these musings can buy.

New rankings will have fans talking in both directions but really means nothing

Arkansas Communications

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Where will Arkansas land in Monday's polls?

That may be the biggest question of the week after the Razorbacks avoided having Saturday's win over Kentucky cost the school a quarter-million bucks.

Hogs coach Mike Neighbors happy to have things fall team's way in win in over the Bulldogs

Arkansas Communications

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Arkansas finally got one of these games at the end of a brutal schedule to go their way.

Late homer lifts Arkansas to win after dropping earlier game to Stanford on Sunday

Kai Caddy / Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Jalen Battles played hero with his bat and glove Sunday night.

Trailing by one in the top of eighth, Battles cranked a three-run home run to left field to lift No. 2 Arkansas to a come-from-behind 6-4 win against Louisiana in the Round Rock Classic finale.

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-baseball/razorbacks-battle-to-split-sunday-doubleheader-in-round-rock

National Player of Week recognition also comes from national media on Monday

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last week was a pretty good one for Arkansas' JD Notae.

After averaging 26 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in wins at Florida and against sixth-ranked Kentucky, he picked up some national notice this week.

After staying on job with Grambling about a week, former Baylor coach likely will never coach anywhere

Raymond Carlin III / USA TODAY Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Art Briles should just quit trying to get a coaching job that anybody has to know about.

https://www.si.com/college/arkansas/hogs-football/art-briles-probably-should-quit-trying-to-coach