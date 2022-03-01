Another downtown lunch spot makes plans to close up shop

Last week, we told you about the closing of Willard’s Bar-B-Q Junction, a barbecue landmark in Jacksonville for 30 years. This week, we learned of another pending closing, downtown’s Olio, a popular lunch spot for office workers and others for 11 years.

Citing personal health issues, owner and executive chef Greg DeSanto announced that he’ll close the restaurant after service on Friday, March 11. That means fans of Olio’s duck grilled cheese sandwich, which was featured in a 2012 episode of "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America,” still have time for one (or two or more) visits.

"Personally, it’s been a dream come true to have spent the last decade doing what I love," DeSanto said. Teresa Stepzinski has more on the restaurant’s closure.

ASIAN FAVORITES, TO GO: Some fans of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro will have a much shorter drive to satisfy their cravings for Mongolian Beef and the Great Wall of Chocolate dessert. P.F. Chang’s To Go, the new takeout- and delivery-only concept from the global Asian bistro is celebrating its grand opening today at 840 Nautica Drive. The restaurant is one of a handful in the works for River City Marketplace this year. Here’s a look at the others.

HEADING SOUTH: Mark Janasik, owner and CEO of Southern Grounds & Co., has been a busy guy. After opening one restaurant at Jacksonville International Airport and announcing plans for a second, Janasik recently said that his six-year-old restaurant concept would open as many as nine Southern Grounds cafes in the greater Tampa Bay area after signing his first franchise deal with SOGRO St. Pete Hospitality Group. Read more from Teresa Stepzinski.

And in case you missed it last week, here’s a look at more than 25 restaurants coming to Jacksonville this year. You’ll read more about these as openings near.

More restaurant news below.

Have a question about a restaurant opening or closing in your neighborhood? Let me know.

Cheers!

Gary Mills

The Florida Times-Union

