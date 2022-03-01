ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Scientists bolster wheat’s defense against disease

By Candace Krebs
farmtalknews.com
 1 day ago

As a child growing up in a village in rural Tunisia, Meriem Aoun would stop and study the heads of wheat in the fields surrounding her primary school. That early fascination led to a career in agricultural science. Since January, she’s been the wheat pathologist at Oklahoma State University and a...

www.farmtalknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects

Planting season for corn and soybeans across the United States will begin as soon as March in Southern states and then move north. As farmers plant, they will deploy vast quantities of insecticides into the environment, without ever spraying a drop. Almost every field corn seed planted this year in the United States will be […] The post Commentary: Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Waive fertilizer dumping duties, corn farmers ask

U.S. companies should give farmers a break by withdrawing their petitions for anti-dumping duties on imported fertilizer, said a corn farmer group at a House hearing on Tuesday that was dominated by reports of rising crop production costs. Farm groups generally called for higher price supports in the upcoming 2023...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
Fast Company

In low-income countries, meat isn’t the problem. U.S.-style animal agriculture is

In recent years, there’s been a growing movement against eating too much meat. Environmentalists point out that meat production is one of the leading causes of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water pollution; health advocates assert that eating too many animal products increases one’s chances of everything from heart disease to cancer; and animal welfare activists argue it’s wrong to be cruel to animals.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Disease#Biotechnology#South America#Fungus#Oklahoma State University#Osu#Colorado State University
KFYR-TV

Fertilizer prices high, could go higher for planting season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fertilizer has become very expensive. As of late last week, the price for most fertilizers range from 44% higher than this time last year to 181% higher. Experts say that could put pressure on farmers. “Literally, the supply problems are gonna cost a lot of farmers...
BISMARCK, ND
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

It takes tons of water to put meat on Americans’ plates. But most meat companies don’t ensure conservation in their supply chains.

Water is critical to America's meat habit. Cows, pigs and chickens drink it. Farmers clean barns and cool animals with it. Meatpackers sanitize plants and wash their product with it. But, most importantly, water grows the crops needed to feed the millions of animals raised and slaughtered each year that...
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Biology
1520 The Ticket

Banned Baby Names in Minnesota and the US

Picking a name for your child is an important decision that requires a lot of thought. Do you go with a timeless name or something more unique? Will there be seven other kids in his/her class with the same name? Will other kids be able to easily rhyme the name with another word to tease them? If you’re naming them after a family member will other relatives be jealous?
MINNESOTA STATE
Phys.org

More resilient Aussie wheat needed as climate change heats up

University of Sydney researchers tested wheat in heat and carbon-intense conditions that replicate future climate change and found that many common varieties produce fewer grains—a wake up call for growers nationwide. Some of the most popular wheat varieties in Australia cannot withstand our warming world, new University of Sydney...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Wrap-and-plant technology to manage sustainably potato cyst nematodes in East Africa

Renewable eco-friendly options for crop protection are fundamental in achieving sustainable agriculture. Here, we demonstrate the use of a biodegradable lignocellulosic banana-paper matrix as a seed wrap for the protection of potato plants against potato cyst nematode (PCN), Globodera rostochiensis. Potato cyst nematodes are devastating quarantine pests of potato globally. In East Africa, G. rostochiensis has recently emerged as a serious threat to potato production. Wrapping seed potatoes within the lignocellulose banana-paper matrix substantially reduced G. rostochiensis field inoculum and increased potato yields by up to fivefold in Kenya, relative to farmer practice, whether or not impregnated with ultra-low doses of the nematicide abamectin (ABM). Markedly, ABM-treated banana paper at ~1,000 times lower than conventional recommendations reduced PCN inoculum. Assays and analyses revealed that the lignocellulose matrix disrupts parasite"“host chemical signalling by adsorbing critical PCN hatching and infective juvenile host location chemicals present in potato root exudate. Recovery experiments confirmed adsorption of these host location chemicals. Our study demonstrates the use of waste organic material to sustainably manage PCN, and potentially other crop root pests, while increasing potato yields.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: California farmers hit again with water cuts

Farmers in central California will be getting little to no water again from a key water system amid a persisting drought, but exactly how they’re affected will vary.The Bureau of Reclamation said last week it will not be able to provide some farmers with water from the Central Valley Project, a vast system of dams, reservoirs and canals it oversees in the state.That means farmers in the agricultural region that produces much of the country's fruits, nuts and vegetables will again need to find other water sources — or leave land idle as many have done in recent years.“That’s...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy