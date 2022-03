The NFL’s best wide receivers are used to being open. Now, some are on the open market. There is no shortage of elite receiving talent in the 2022 NFL free agent class. There are, however, questions about just how available some of the pass catchers are, as well as when some can return to the field. Quarterback movement could also play a role in free agent receivers staying put versus taking their talents elsewhere.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO