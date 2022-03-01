INTERVIEW: 174th Attack Win Career Fair

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
LVIV, Ukraine — The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces says the country is building up its defense of key cities in the north, south and east as Russia’s advance has stalled. In a statement early Wednesday, it said that forces around Kyiv are resisting the Russian...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’...
The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
Six teenagers have been charged with murder over a drive-by shooting outside of an Iowa high school on Monday that killed a 15-year-old and severely wounded two other teens. The suspects, who have not been named but are in police custody, were each charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, Des Moines police said.
NEW YORK (AP) — A juror told a judge Tuesday that failing to disclose his child abuse history during jury selection at the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was one of the biggest mistakes of his life — but an unintentional one. “I didn’t lie in order...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
