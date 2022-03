CHICAGO (CBS) — The crisis in Ukraine is creating unease in Chicago as members of the Ukrainiane Village are watching and waiting. Many reacted Saturday night to the conflict during a candlight vigil in front of the Ukrainian National Museum to honor Ukrainians lost in conflict with Russia in the past but also to pray that history does not repeat itself. More than 100 people were expected to attend, and community leaders estimate there to be about 200,000 members of the Chicago Ukrainian community, including many with loved ones still in Ukraine. Church bells ring as Chicago’s Ukrainian community prays for peace and independence...

