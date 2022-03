We love dispiriting news, don’t we folks? Even mostly status quo days are there to provide. The one that rattled my brain yesterday was that apparently the MLB owners’ awful final proposal to the players’ union was considered “too generous” by 4 of the 30, and this quartet voted “no.” Worse, it sounds like increasing the $220 million threshold in 2022-24 would’ve caused even more to abandon ship. The vast majority of these owners don’t even run payrolls that come anywhere close to it! It’s so stupid. But I digress.

