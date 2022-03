Last month, it was announced that eight categories that are typically honored at the Academy Awards each year are going to be cut from the live broadcast during this year’s ceremony. The awards for for documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound will all be given out in the hour before the telecast airs, and the winners will be edited into the show. The decision to cut the categories has been widely criticized by both fans and filmmakers.

