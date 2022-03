In-form Josh Bowler marked his birthday with a late winner as Blackpool ended their long wait for an away victory with a 1-0 triumph at Stoke. The midfielder, who turned 23 on Saturday, took his tally to six goals in eight Sky Bet Championship games when he slotted home four minutes from time as Blackpool claimed victory on their travels for the first time since October.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO