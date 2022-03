New research from Blue Yonder shows the significant scope of the supply chain issues experienced in the last year, which is likely to lead to a new era for the industry. While 97% of companies surveyed experienced disruptions in the past year, 83% said they increased their investments in the supply chain. Fifty-nine percent of companies said the main disruption was customer delays, while 44% said stalled production and 40% said staff shortages. More than two-thirds (63%) of companies now think of the supply chain as a priority due to these issues.

