Financial Reports

Horizon Technology Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.3 million. The Farmington,...

www.nhregister.com

AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.6 million. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
New Haven Register

Sohu.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported profit of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $193 million in the period. For the year,...
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, +3.12% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Second-quarter...
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
Benzinga

Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Eagle Bulk Shipping Clocks 146% Revenue Growth In Q4

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 145.7% year-over-year to $184.71 million, beating the consensus of $152.12 million. The increase in revenue was due to a significant increase in charter hire rates and an increase in available days. TCE was $29,407/day for the quarter (+162.8% Y/Y),...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

