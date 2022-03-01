HBO pulls Larry David documentary hours before its premiere

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” airs tonight at 9pm on HBO. If you can’t catch the premiere, stream this special documentary event with an HBO Max subscription. “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” echoes the words of one of this country’s most impactful anti-slavery activists. Revisiting five legendary speeches from Douglass’ life in 19th century America, the special invites actors to highlight various moments throughout the history of a movement to which Douglass gave so much. Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker, and Jeffrey Wright will take the stage, pulling from those five famous speeches in order to celebrate his legacy—more than a century later. The HBO film will also feature a narration of Douglass’ autobiographies by André Holland, as well as context and perspective from Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Blight (Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom) and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Black Art: In the Absence of Light).
