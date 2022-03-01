HBO pulls Larry David documentary hours before its premiere

HBO Max dropped a trailer for Gaming Wall Street, a documentary about the GameStop stock drama that captured headlines last year. Basically, for anyone who missed out on the cultural flashpoint, a group of Redditors decided to use their sheer numbers to stop an Investment Firm from bankrupting the video game retailer. The online community actually may have saved GameStop and triggered financial Reform as a result. Kieran Culkin narrated the documentary for HBO Max. He summarizes the doc in the trailer by saying the story is "how a group of armchair investors and online vigilantes ultimately helped expose the dark underbelly of Wall Street." It was a major news story as other members of WallStreetBets on Reddit banded together to try and prop up a number of companies that were in danger of going under. Now, one of the strangest stories in recent memory gets the big explainer treatment.

