State wrestling: Brandon Meister 4th in 170 lb. class for Spooner Rails

For Northland College Lumberjacks soccer coach Greg Gilmore, keeping the bling home whenever possible is a priority for his up-and-coming program that has become a regular participant in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference playoffs. So it is perhaps unsurprising that Washburn High School’s senior all-state soccer player Nolan Melek has signed a letter of intent to play for the Lumberjacks starting this fall. Melek made an impression on Gilmore at first sight.

WASHBURN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO