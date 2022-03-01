State wrestling: Brandon Meister 4th in 170 lb. class for Spooner Rails

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Rice Lake freshman Avery Ash reached the podium in the vault by tying for third at Friday's Division 2 state gymnastics meet at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School. Ash scored 9.167 on the vault to match Prairie du Chien/Fennimore's Madilyn Fisher in third. Sparta's Ella Hemker...
For Northland College Lumberjacks soccer coach Greg Gilmore, keeping the bling home whenever possible is a priority for his up-and-coming program that has become a regular participant in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference playoffs. So it is perhaps unsurprising that Washburn High School’s senior all-state soccer player Nolan Melek has signed a letter of intent to play for the Lumberjacks starting this fall. Melek made an impression on Gilmore at first sight.
Ashland senior gymnast Catie McPherson capped off her Oredockers gymnastic career by placing in the top 25 in all four events at the WIAA state gymnastics tournament on Friday, March 4 in Wisconsin Rapids. McPherson placed 23rd overall, solidifying her position as one of northern Wisconsin’s finest high school gymnasts. Read more about her in this coming Friday’s edition of the Ashland Daily Press. (Contributed photo by Kevin Scott)
5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s James Maibuecher was named a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s lacrosse Player of the Week. The junior midfielder tied for game-high honors with six goals as the Titans posted a 19-18 win over nationally ranked Ohio Wesleyan. 15 years ago...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Angie Shober and her No. 99 car won the feature non-studded race Sunday, March 6, at AIR’s final race day on Chequamegon Bay. Overall season points winners were Tyler Barningham in the No. 43 car,and Jake Hiatt in car No. 47.3, each with 488 points. RJ Holly in his No. 53 car won the strictly non-studded class with 65 points on the season.
The Rice Lake boys basketball could never be counted out as they stormed back and repeatedly responded at every moment. But ultimately the Warriors came up short in a playoff clash that took extra time to decide as Rice Lake had its season end with a 77-74 three-overtime loss to Tomah in Friday's Division 2 regional semifinal at Ole Olsen Gym.
The Sacred Heart-Griffin boys basketball team is headed back to state.
The Cyclones (33-3) defeated East St. Louis 60-50 on Monday night in the Class 3A Springfield Supersectional at the Bank of Springfield Center.
SHG advances to the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign against Chicago St. Ignatius, a 50-49...
BASEBALL
Suncoast 8, Somerset Canyons 3
Nate Stafford and Garrett McDougall had three hits each to lead a 17-hit attack as the Chargers (6-1) routed the Cougars (3-2) in Boynton Beach. Stafford hit a solo homer in the fifth inning.
...
Wheeling Park continues to lead the way in the West Virginia AAA state wrestling team race by 33 and a half points over second-place University after action Friday in Huntington. Park has six in Saturday finals - Noah White, Jack Lowe, Nate Shelek, Bradyn Lucas, Gabe carman and two-time defending...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Josh Godinez simply waited for the perfect pitch to drive after working the count to two balls and no strikes as the score was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Godinez got the fastball and drove a ground ball up the middle to give the Sultana baseball team a 2-1 walk-off...
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
Kevin Rochester is finishing his football career with an amazing honor. On Monday, the accomplished senior North Hall running back is one of 10 finalists who will be on hand at Mercedes Benz Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons award its High School Football Man of the Year. In 2022, Rochester...
JOHANNESBURG — The drive from Charlevoix High School to Johannesburg-Lewiston isn’t a fun one.
There’s no easy route. It’s an hour and 15 minutes of winding stretches that make it feel like the destination is even further than it actually is.
...
WILLIAMSPORT — Wyoming Area, led by returning state champion Jaden Pepe, had four wrestlers qualify for the PIAA Class 2A wrestling championships Saturday at the Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport High School. Joining Pepe, who claimed the 120-pound title at regionals, in Hershey later this week will be by...
It wasn’t the sendoff Duke or Mike Krzyzewski imagined when for his Cameron Indoor sendoff. And after the game, Coach K apologized to Blue Devils fans for an “unacceptable” loss. Coach K was visibly upset with himself after the 94-81 loss. He even asked the crowd to...
Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
