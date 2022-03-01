ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Domain vs. Music Lane: South Congress on its way to becoming a luxury fashion hub

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final phase of the Music Lane development will close out with the opening of French fashion house Hermes, famous for its Birkin bag design that can run anywhere from $9,000 to $500,000. It will join other high-priced favorites like...

