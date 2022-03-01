The Domain vs. Music Lane: South Congress on its way to becoming a luxury fashion hub

Austinites will no longer have to make the trek to Dallas or San Marcos to get their Gucci fix—the luxury retailer is slated to open its doors in Austin on March 4.Located on Century Oaks Parks next to Tiffany & Co. at The Domain, Gucci is poised to open up a 5,000-square-foot showcase of shoes, handbags, suitcases, belts, beauty, jewelry and more for men and women alike.The opening is a little less than a month ahead of schedule—Gucci originally told Austonia it planned to open by the end of March.True to its brand, the store will feature Gucci’s signature “idiosyncratic” materials, such as Italian marble juxtaposed with herringbone wood flooring. The store is keeping visuals under wraps until opening but you can expect to see sparse use of space, green velvet, oriental rugs and moiré walls, resulting in “a space that entices, surprises and feels personal to Gucci.”
Gucci is opening its doors on March 4. (Austonia)Gucci isn’t the only new addition to come to The Domain or Domain NORTHSIDE—Dr. Martens boots, carbon-neutral clothing brand Reformation, furniture designer Joybird and more are planning to open early this year.
Comments / 0