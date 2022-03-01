ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

How this shelter program helped Seattle's Wild Ginger reclaim its sidewalk

By Marc Stiles
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The program, called JustCARE, helped relocate people living in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon to close physical bookstores, 4-star shops

The retail giant said it will close 68 physical retail locations. The company isn't giving up on brick-and-mortar sales, though. A gathering of family-business leaders, executives from various local companies and members from the Family Business of the Year. 2022 40 Under 40 Award. Nominate a business leader under the...
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Nordstrom offers upbeat outlook, encouraged by return of travel, office work

The Seattle-based retailer reported Q4 2021 earnings that inched closer to pre-Covid levels, surpassing analysts' expectations. A gathering of family-business leaders, executives from various local companies and members from the Family Business of the Year. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts, Basic...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Ginger
Puget Sound Business Journal

The Best Way to Predict the Future is to Create It

Against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, companies are finding it difficult to expand and many are struggling to find enough qualified professionals to meet their workload needs. Despite these challenges, and under the leadership of Chip Halbert, Landau Associates is growing. Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Chip succeeded Jay Bower as CEO and navigated the firm through the uncertainty of staff retention, COVID-compliance protocols, PPP loans, and shifting office space needs. In the process, the leadership team repositioned the company to better serve its clients in the pandemic environment and beyond. In 2021, Landau closed its Edmonds and downtown Seattle, Washington offices and opened a new office in Northgate that effectively merged the two locations. The firm hired more than 20 new employees and expanded its Northwest geographic footprint to include Boise, Idaho. Landau is making additional leadership transitions that will guide the firm into the future. Beginning in 2022, Jeff Fellows, PE, MBA will step into a newly created role as Vice President of Environmental Services. Jeff’s new position will allow him to focus on technical quality and risk management within both of Landau’s environmental practice areas – remediation and permitting and compliance. In addition to creating this new role, Landau promoted three senior managers to Technical Service Director roles to help lead the operational management of the firm’s full range of services. Katie Saltanovitz, PE will take over leadership of the Permitting & Compliance Technical Services Team while Clint Jacob, PE, LG will champion the Environmental Remediation Technical Services Team. Landau’s organizational change also includes the creation of a Water Resources Technical Services Team, bringing focus to an important part of the firm’s practice, and naming Eric Weber, LHG, CWRE as its lead. Geotechnical Engineering rounds out the firm’s primary service areas and will continue to be led by Calvin McCaughan, PE. Other leadership changes include naming Tracy Hannuksela as Vice President of People & Support Services and Scott Woerman, MBA as Vice President of Client Strategy & Risk Management. Landau’s leadership team viewed the second year of COVID as an opportunity to embrace the new normal, make adjustments, and enhance its client services. As Landau Associates enters its 40th year, it is poised to build vibrant, healthy communities and deliver its clients beyond what is needed today by reaching for what will matter tomorrow.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
958
Followers
3K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy