How this shelter program helped Seattle's Wild Ginger reclaim its sidewalk

Against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic, companies are finding it difficult to expand and many are struggling to find enough qualified professionals to meet their workload needs. Despite these challenges, and under the leadership of Chip Halbert, Landau Associates is growing. Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Chip succeeded Jay Bower as CEO and navigated the firm through the uncertainty of staff retention, COVID-compliance protocols, PPP loans, and shifting office space needs. In the process, the leadership team repositioned the company to better serve its clients in the pandemic environment and beyond. In 2021, Landau closed its Edmonds and downtown Seattle, Washington offices and opened a new office in Northgate that effectively merged the two locations. The firm hired more than 20 new employees and expanded its Northwest geographic footprint to include Boise, Idaho. Landau is making additional leadership transitions that will guide the firm into the future. Beginning in 2022, Jeff Fellows, PE, MBA will step into a newly created role as Vice President of Environmental Services. Jeff’s new position will allow him to focus on technical quality and risk management within both of Landau’s environmental practice areas – remediation and permitting and compliance. In addition to creating this new role, Landau promoted three senior managers to Technical Service Director roles to help lead the operational management of the firm’s full range of services. Katie Saltanovitz, PE will take over leadership of the Permitting & Compliance Technical Services Team while Clint Jacob, PE, LG will champion the Environmental Remediation Technical Services Team. Landau’s organizational change also includes the creation of a Water Resources Technical Services Team, bringing focus to an important part of the firm’s practice, and naming Eric Weber, LHG, CWRE as its lead. Geotechnical Engineering rounds out the firm’s primary service areas and will continue to be led by Calvin McCaughan, PE. Other leadership changes include naming Tracy Hannuksela as Vice President of People & Support Services and Scott Woerman, MBA as Vice President of Client Strategy & Risk Management. Landau’s leadership team viewed the second year of COVID as an opportunity to embrace the new normal, make adjustments, and enhance its client services. As Landau Associates enters its 40th year, it is poised to build vibrant, healthy communities and deliver its clients beyond what is needed today by reaching for what will matter tomorrow.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO