SAIA (SAIA) is accelerating its network growth in FY2022 which will help increase the pace of its market share gains. The company benefitted from low inventory levels in the industrial as well as the retail market and it helped its tonnage and shipment growth in FY2021. The demand environment is expected to remain solid in 2022, and we believe pricing will also benefit from supply constraints and labour availability. The stock looks attractive trading at a discount to its average historical P/E.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO