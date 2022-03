Deadpool's big manga debut has finally hit shelves in North America, and Viz Media has released a new trailer for Deadpool: Samurai to celebrate! The Merc With a Mouth is one of the most notable Marvel characters today thanks to the success of each of his fourth-wall breaking adventures (with two successful film releases to boot), and now the character has been focused on the world of manga and all of the tropes and jokes therein. Heading to Japan to form a deadly new hero group, Deadpool is actually the star of his very own manga adventure now on shelves.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO