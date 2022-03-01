ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Health Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49 million in its fourth quarter. The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses,...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Why ChargePoint Shares Are Rising Today

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) is trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates. ChargePoint said fourth-quarter revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $80.67 million, which beat the $76.62 million estimate. The company reported an adjusted quarterly earnings loss of 17 cents per share, which was worse than the estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To AeroVironment's Q3 Earnings Report

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to $70 (4% downside) from $65 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings. The analyst states that while fundamentals appear to be improving for the company, the results also highlighted...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kroger: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kroger beat estimated earnings by 22.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $2.31 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported second-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion in the quarter beat a consensus estimate of $51.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Second-quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been volatile lately, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside. The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 275-point drop led by losses in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 274 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $3.97, or 2.7%, while those of Goldman Sachs are down $9.17, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 87-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble (PG) Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

Hibbett Reports Q4 Loss In Net Income

In its Q4 earnings report, Hibbett reported net income of $17.7 million, down from $23.9 million during the same period in 2021. The report noted the athletic apparel retailer saw a “strong sales trend leading up to the Christmas holiday.” CEO and President Mike Longo attributed the lack of major growth to supply chain disruption, inflation fears, and the rise of the Omicron variant.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

