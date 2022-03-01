ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Associated: Jewish Federation Of Baltimore Raises Money For Ukraine

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5MTw_0eSogyWN00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s Ukraine Emergency Fund has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, organizers say.

Jessica Gorsky Halle of Owings Mills is helping with The Associated fundraising efforts.

“It gives you a sense that you’re able to help when you otherwise can’t be there,” Gorsky Halle said. “We’re all feeling this sense of tragedy of what’s going on in the sense of heartbreak, stress, and anxiety.”

Gorsky Halle’s parents emigrated from Ukraine to the United States in 1979. She still has many cousins in Ukraine.

“We do have family there directly on the front lines,” Gorsky Halle said. “That’s the hard part. Waiting.”

The Associated has a 30-year relationship with Jewish groups in Odessa, Ukraine, which is also the “Sister City” to Baltimore.

“We have a footprint there. We have a connection there. We’ve been funding humanitarian efforts in Odessa for the Jewish community for decades,” Gorsky Halle said.

Funds raised for the Ukraine Emergency Fund will be used to provide food, medicine, essential supplies, relocation assistance, and humanitarian aid.

To donate, go to associated.org/Ukraine .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Area Jewish Federation releases statement on situation in Ukraine

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation has released a statement on the growing situation in Ukraine with Russia. The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. As military action continues to escalate in Ukraine, we are growing increasingly concerned for the safety and well-being of those who find themselves in the middle of this crisis. This includes a large and vibrant Ukrainian Jewish community of approximately 200,000 people, who are not strangers to antisemitism, especially in times of conflict.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTHR

Local organization raises money to help those in need in Ukraine

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The White House believes Russia could invade Ukraine any day now. Some leaders believe a Russian invasion of Ukraine is inevitable, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is only conducting military exercises with no intention to invade. Ukrainians in central Indiana say they're hopeful things...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Charity#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy