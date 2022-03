Magic: The Gathering fans can get to know the world of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty a little better through a new, free game set on the plane. Kamigawa: A Visual Novel allows fans to explore and interact with the realm Kamigawa like never before. Players take on the role of an Imperial Samurai on a mission that could have dire consequences for all of Kamigawa. When things go wrong, the player's choices will determine how matters are resolved, including who travels with them. They can assemble a full party of characters typically at odds with one another as they develop the powers of their bound kami and explore Sokenzan-shi and the dark streets of Towashi, meeting more of Kamigawa's denizens.

